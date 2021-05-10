Renovations could make Fort Gibson Town Hall more efficient and appealing for visitors and workers, officials say.
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said about $100,000 had been budgeted for improvements.
"Part of that was that we upgraded the camera system for security," he said. "And the carpet we had was about 20 years old. It was in bad shape and becoming a trip hazard."
The clerks' and receptionist area received new carpeting and paint.
The reception counter has been replaced with a custom built cabinet, which will have a granite countertop. The counter will have separate registers for court payments and utility payments, Town Clerk Christie Glasby said.
"The counter space up front was not efficient for what we needed," she said, adding the new counter will have more space and less clutter.
New cameras will monitor the front counter and payment window, she said.
The town also is updating its filing system for court, utilities and payroll, Glasby said.
"It's not as cluttered, we have more room, more space, it just works more efficiently," she said.
Glasby said a 1970s-style bathroom was updated. The front lobby received new paint and furniture.
DeShazo said Fort Gibson had a partnership with OG&E and Renfro Electric to replace all the interior and exterior lights with LED lighting.
"When we did that, it really brightened everything up, and just the savings we'll get out of those lights is going to pay for it," he said.
"Other things we're doing are more decorative," he said.
The city had new logo signs made for town hall, Fort Gibson Police Department and Fort Gibson Fire Department. New carpeting will be laid in the assembly room and conference room, he said.
DeShazo said it could be three or four months before all the renovations are finished.
