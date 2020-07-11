Fort Gibson Trustees and Utilities Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on June 22, 2020.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on June 18, 2020.
C. Payroll paid on July 3, 2020 in the amount of $46,290.48.
D. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 17, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
E. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Increasing the Town Administrator’s purchase authority from $7,500 to $10,000 limit for a single purchase order.
C. Individual line item purchase orders as presented in the 2020-2021 Budget, within the budgeted amount.
D. Maintenance invoice from Environmental Dynamics for maintenance of diffusers at Wastewater Plant.
E. Annual maintenance invoice from Utility Service Co. for the standpipes on the water towers.
F. Invoice from US Fleet Tracking for yearly tracking of Utility vehicles.
G. Invoice from Tyler Technologies for yearly maintenance of the Incode software.
H. Purchase of six laptops and Windows software from VIP Technologies.
I. Purchase of two (2) Gas Master Induction Pumps for the Wastewater Plant.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 22, 2020.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 18, 2020.
C. Payroll paid on July 3, 2020 in the amount of $49,704.14.
D. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 17, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
E. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Increasing the Town Administrator’s purchase authority from $7,500 to $10,000 limit for a single purchase order.
C. Individual line item purchase orders as presented in the 2020-2021 Budget, within the budgeted amount.
D. Final presentation of the Carl Perry Ball Field Grant project.
E. Yearly agreement between the Town of Fort Gibson and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
F. Invoice from Tyler Technologies for yearly maintenance of the Incode software.
G. Purchase of six laptops and Windows software from VIP Technologies.
H. Estimate from Garrett Fore Lawn & Landscape for yearly grounds maintenance in and around Town, including the Cemetery.
I. Invoice to pay the annual contribution to the Q.B. Boydston Library to cover the salary of one part-time employee.
J. Payment of invoice to Saltus Technologies for the annual license fee for the use of the digiTicket service.
K. Quote from VIP Technologies for twenty-three (23) new cameras and yearly service of online video storage.
L. Yearly agreement with Big Time Billboards for two (2) billboards.
M. Purchase order for the purchase of 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for use by the Town Administrator.
N. Purchase order for two (2) Chevrolet 2500, ¾ ton pickup for the Utilities Authority.
O. Purchase order for purchase of a Ford F-150 pickup for Police Chief.
P. Purchase order for a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban for the Fire Chief.
Q. Invoice to Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority for the yearly E911 dispatch services.
R. Invoice to Axon Enterprise for payment of body cameras and camera storage for the 2018-2019 fiscal year that was missed for payment.
S. COVID 19 protective measures.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the purchase of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the promotion of Joe Roark as Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Department Head pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
