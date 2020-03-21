At a special meeting Friday, the Fort Gibson Utility Authority Trustees approved:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on March 9, 2020.
• Payroll paid on March 13, 2020 in the amount of $43,198.85.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 27, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Purchase of a Sand Master automatic sandbag filler.
• Resolution #2020- 001 to authorize town administrator to expend up to $50,000 to keep vital governmental services operating in the event that there is a declared public health emergency in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
• Resolution #2020- 002 to authorize the Town Treasurer to pay regular payroll and claims in the even that there is a declared public health emergency in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
At a special meeting Friday, Town of Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved.
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 9, 2020.
• Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 10, 2020.
• Payroll paid on March 13, 2020 in the amount of $46,505.39.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 27, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Acceptance of a $184,600 bid from Cook Construction to complete the “Safe Routes to School” sidewalk project.
• Purchase of Sand Master automatic sandbag filler.
• The “RISE” 5K run and Festival at Centennial Park to be held on May 30, 2020.
• Tabling action regarding additional speed bump on Walnut St.
• Cancelation of the meeting of the Board of Trustees on Monday, March 23, 2020.
• One-time yearly payment to Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority in the amount of $19,764.04.
• Resolution # 2020-001 to authorize town administrator and/or Brian DeShazo to expend up to $50,000 to keep vital governmental services operating in the event that there is a declared public health emergency in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
• Resolution # 2020-002 authorizing the Town Treasurer to pay regular payroll and claims in the event that there is a declared public health emergency in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
• Resolution #2020-003 to declare a State of Emergency for the Town of Fort Gibson in response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.
