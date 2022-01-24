Fort Gibson trustees mull election options

FORT GIBSON — Voters could decide whether to continue electing the town treasurer and town clerk or having those posts filled by appointment.
They also may be asked to decide whether revenue from a previously approved sales can be used to purchase certain equipment used by the fire department. Town trustees discussed both possibilities Monday during their regular board meeting.
Town Administrator James Walters said he plans to draw up an election resolution for trustees to consider during their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14.
The first proposition would ask voters to decide whether the Fort Gibson mayor should appoint the clerk and treasurer. The appointment would require approval by the board of trustees and remove the requirement that the positions be filled by election.
Walters said he wanted to put the item on the agenda to start a discussion. He said once trustees approve the resolution, he can prepare the paperwork required for the Muskogee County Election Board in time for the June 28 primary election date.
"This would allow the mayor to appoint and the board to approve the positions," Walters said. "Otherwise the residence requirement will remain the same, but they won't have to go to a ballot."
Mayor Tim Smith said choosing to have the clerk and treasurer be appointed positions is a decision he believes is logical.
"To expect a person to do those jobs with the very, very small stipend they get, they have to work with the town," Smith said.
The present system, he said, allows people without experience to compete for the clerk and treasurer posts.
Walters said he discussed the proposal with the incumbents, "and they both are 100 percent behind it."
The town administrator also wants voters to decide whether certain pieces of fire department equipment can be purchased with revenue generated by an existing 1.25% sales tax.
"There is a fund set up in the fire department to utilize sales tax money to buy equipment, unfortunately the way the sales tax was submitted to the voters in the past, that's not allowable as a cost," Walters said. "In order to use any sales tax money to buy equipment, the voters need to vote on it."
Walters said the town has been setting aside money in that fund for years, but it remains unspent. He said the proposed change would have no affect the existing sales tax rate or result with a tax increase.
"Nothing is going to change except for how they allow us to spend it," he said.
