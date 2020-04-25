Fort Gibson Police Department soon could get a new police dog.
Fort Gibson Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider hiring Austin Cluck to the department at its meeting, 6 p.m. Monday.
Cluck, who works with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, has a trained Belgian Malinois, which he would bring with him if hired.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said he's excited about prospect of bringing a dog back to the department.
"They had a program in the past and for whatever reason, they hadn't continued it, so we found a good opportunity and we're going to go with it, he said. "This is a cost effective way for us to get started, make sure that's what we want to do, use it as a pilot program and use this guy's experience."
Frazier said the dog is a 3 1/2 year old male.
"It's a dual purpose dog, it will do apprehension and narcotics," he said.
Police dogs offer several advantages, Frazier said.
"On traffic stops, it can assist you in finding narcotics," he said. "If someone runs, the dog has the capability of that deterrent. A person would think twice about running with that canine there. Even if they do run, the canine has the ability to track the subject."
A police dog also can be a positive tool for the public, Frazier said.
"Kids seem to love the canines," he said. "We plan on having the dog out. It's part of the police department and we want to show a positive influence on the town and we want the public to embrace the canine."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.