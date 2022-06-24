Fort Gibson Trustees, Utilities Authority — Agenda

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
AGENDA:
Prayer, Flag Salute, Call to Order, Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 13, 2022.
B. Payroll paid on June 17, 2022, in the amount of $53,530.42.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 1, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.00
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. May 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
C. May 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
D. May 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
E. Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the May 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Report.
F. Budget Amendment - Police Department Donation in the amount of $11,000 from the Cherokee Nation.
G. Speed Bump in the alley west of 110 E. Maple St per Roger Coombes request.
H. Cherokee Street W. of Hickory
I. Town owned lot located at the southeast corner of Poplar St. and NE Railroad.
ORDINANCES:
Consider:
A. ORDINANCE 2022-009 An Ordinance Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-13, Employee Retirement System, Repealing subsections (A-E).
B. ORDINANCE 2022-010 An ordinance amending The Employee Retirement System, defined contribution plan for the Town of Fort Gibson & Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Oklahoma by adopting a Revised and Restated Retirement Plan; Providing Retirement Benefits for Eligible Employees of the Town of Fort Gibson & Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Oklahoma; Providing for purpose and organization; Providing for definitions; Providing for eligibility and participation; Providing for non-alienation of benefits; Providing for employer and employee contributions; Providing for accounting, allocation, and valuation; Providing benefits; Providing for required notice; Providing for amendments and termination; Providing for transfer to and from other plans; Creating a Retirement Committee and Providing for powers, duties, and rights of retirement committee; Providing for payment of certain obligations; Providing for duration an payment of expenses; Providing for effective date; Providing for vesting schedule; Providing for a fund to finance the system to be pooled with other incorporated cities, towns and their agencies and instrumentalities for purposes of administration, management, and investment as part of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund; Providing for payment of all contribution under the system to the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund for management and investment; creating Title 1, Section 1-7-14, Employee Retirement System; Providing for Repealer and severability; adopting those amendments mandated by the internal revenue code; and declaring an emergency.
C. ORDINANCE 2022-011 An Ordinance Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 1, Building Code and Regulations, Section 10-1-1, Building code adopted, and adding paragraphs B-D Declaring an Emergency, adding Repealer Clause, and adding severability clause.
D. ORDINANCE 2022-012 An Ordinance Amending Title 10, Building Regulations, Chapter 2, Plumbing Code and Regulations, Section 10-2-1, Plumbing Code adopted, adding paragraphs E and F, and Declaring an Emergency, adding Repealer Clause, and adding severability clause.
E. ORDINANCE 2022-013 An Ordinance Amending Title 5, Police and Public Safety, Chapter 5, Fire Code, Section 5-5-1, Code Adopted, Adding Section 5-5-7, Repealer Clause, adding 5-5-8, Severability Clause, and Declaring an Emergency.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Consider Employment Contract for Town Attorney, Larry Moore.
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
A. Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 13, 2022.
B. Payroll paid on June 17, 2022, in the amount of $51,673.45.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 1, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Utility Authority Monthly Report for the month of May.
RESOLUTIONS:
Consider
A. Resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Whereby The Board of Trustees has approved Sanitation Services Rate Increase at the Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees held on June 27, 2022.
ORDINANCES:
A. Ordinance 2022-009 An Ordinance Amending Title 1, Administration, Chapter 7, Town Officers and Personnel, Section 1-7-13, Employee Retirement System, Repealing subsections (A-E).
EXCEUTIVE SESSION:
Consider Employment Contract for Town Attorney, Larry Moore.
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
10. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFRICIALS.
11. ADJOURNMENT.
