At its regular meeting Monday the Fort Gibson Utility Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on October 26, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 6, 2020 in the amount of $45,773.71.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 20, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Hiring of Kyson Carr as full-time Utilities Laborer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
• Appointment of Deborah Livesay as interim Utility Authority Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Amanda Smith as Deputy Utility Authority Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 26, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 6, 2020 in the amount of $56,023.98.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 20, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, Discussion and/or decision regarding ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, SEWER AND SANITATION SERVICES, SECTION 9-1-5, DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS. REPEALLING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
• ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 1, DEPOSITS FOR WATER, SEWER AND SANITATION SERVICES, SECTION 9-1-5, DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS. REPEALLING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
• Employment of Cammie Ragsdale as the Records Clerk for the Fort Gibson Police Department pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Deborah Livesay as interim Town Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Amanda Smith as Deputy Town Treasurer pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Christie Glasby as Deputy Town Clerk pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
