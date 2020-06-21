Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and Fort Gibson Board of Trustees agendas

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort GibsonMunicipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on June 8, 2020.
• Approval of payroll paid on June 19, 2020 in the amount of $44,487.60.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 2, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of the May 2020 Financials.
C. Increase in pay to Trustees, Town Clerk and Treasurer.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding annual employment contract for Brian DeShazo, Town Administrator, pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (3).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. RESOLUTION:
A. Discussion and/or decision regarding resolution 2020-003, a resolution of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regarding the operating budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
8. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
9. ADJOURNMENT
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Fort GibsonMunicipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 8, 2020.
• Approval of payroll paid on June19, 2020 in the amount of $50,362.88.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 2, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of May 2020 Financials.
C. Presentation of May 2020 Police Department report.
D. Presentation of May 2020 Fire Department report.
E. Approval of a contract with the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
F. Increase in pay to the Trustees, Town Clerk, Treasurer and Court Clerk.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Adam Armstrong as Assistant Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(1).
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding annual employment contract for Brian DeShazo, Town Administrator pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(3).
C. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding annual employment contract for Rob Frazier, Police Chief, pursuant to 25 OS §307(b)(3).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ORDINANCES:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of Ordinance 2020-004 to amend and expand Chapter 3 of Title 11 of the Ordinances of the Town of Fort Gibson to bring flood plain damage and prevention procedures up to FEMA code.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding approval of Ordinance 2020-005 to amend Title 9, Public Utilities; Chapter 4, Sewer Use and Service; Section 13, Industrial users pertaining to rates and changes, testing procedures, charges for loadings exceeding permit limits; effective date; automatic annual increase; repealing all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith; providing for severability and declaring an emergency.
7. RESOLUTIONS:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding resolution 2020-003, a Resolution of the Town of Fort Gibson regarding the operating budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
8. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
9. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
10. ADJOURNMENT.
