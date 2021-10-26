Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees -- Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Utilities Authority took the following action:

• Approved Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on October 11, 2021.

• Approved Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $49,407.17.

• Pre-approved  payroll to be paid November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Approved Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:

• Approved Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.

• No action on Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot, which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.

• Approved annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.

• No action on Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).

• No action on ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.

• No action on Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.

• Approved September 2021 Financials.

 

At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action: 

• Approved minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 11, 2021.

• Approved Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $45,087.18

• Pre-approved payroll to be paid on November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.

• Approved Payment of claims for all departments. 

• Approved Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.

• No action on Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex.

• No action on Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Baseball Complex.

• Approved Contract from Simon Williams with OMMS Inspector for Building Inspector.

• No action on Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.

• No action on Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).

• No action on ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.

• No action on Annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.

• Endorsed Fern Mountain Trust Authority.

• No action on Budget amendment.

• No action on Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.

• Approved Payment to Fort Gibson Auto Refinishing.

• Approved Payment to Dana Safety Supply Inc.

• Approved September 2021 Financials.

• Approved September 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.

• Approved September 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.

