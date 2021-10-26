Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees -- Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Utilities Authority took the following action:
• Approved Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on October 11, 2021.
• Approved Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $49,407.17.
• Pre-approved payroll to be paid November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Approved Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
• Approved Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• No action on Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot, which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.
• Approved annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.
• No action on Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).
• No action on ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.
• No action on Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.
• Approved September 2021 Financials.
At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action:
• Approved minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 11, 2021.
• Approved Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $45,087.18
• Pre-approved payroll to be paid on November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Approved Payment of claims for all departments.
• Approved Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• No action on Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex.
• No action on Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Baseball Complex.
• Approved Contract from Simon Williams with OMMS Inspector for Building Inspector.
• No action on Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.
• No action on Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).
• No action on ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.
• No action on Annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.
• Endorsed Fern Mountain Trust Authority.
• No action on Budget amendment.
• No action on Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.
• Approved Payment to Fort Gibson Auto Refinishing.
• Approved Payment to Dana Safety Supply Inc.
• Approved September 2021 Financials.
• Approved September 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• Approved September 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
