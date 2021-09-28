At the regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on September 13, 2021.
• Payroll paid on September 24, 2021 in the amount of $53,252.65.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 8, 2021 in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• August 2021 Financial Statement.
• Bid from Mid America Painting Inc., to prepare, paint and refurbish piping and vaults at the Garrison Water Tower, in the process building and high service pump room at the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $16,920.
• RESOLUTION 2021-004 AUTHORIZING APPLICANT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM THE RURAL ECONOMIC ACTION PLAN FUND IN SUPPORT OF A TRAFFIC FLOW PROJECT.
• ORDINANCE No. 2021-002, PURCHASING LIMITS AND COMPETITIVE BIDDING REQUIREMENTS, "DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.”
• Appointment of Jason Million, in his capacity as the head of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and any additional duties as the temporary acting Fort Gibson Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Rob Frazier, in his capacity as Fort Gibson Chief of Police and any additional duties as the temporary Deputy Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Christie Glasby’s resignation of the position of Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
• Promotion of Camille Ragsdale as temporary Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
At their regular meeting Monday Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 13, 2021.
• Payroll paid on September 24, 2021 in the amount of $57,206.43
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 8, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Removal of three sets of speed bumps on Oakmont Street, Southern Oaks Subdivision.
• Stormwater runoff on Cooper Creek.
• August 2021 Financial Statement.
• August 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• August 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• Tabling purchase order for road work, Coventry Estates, in the amount of $80,000.
• Purchase order for road work, East Benge Road from Willey Road to eastern boundary of Town Limits. Interlocal Agreement states 25% of cost to the town in the amount of $40,000.
• Tabling roadway Package 1 by Cowan Group Engineering, LLC, in the amount of $47,000.
• Tabling roadway Package 2 by Cowan Group Engineering, LLC, in the amount of $109,050.
• Purchase Order for $200,000 to LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Design and Construction Services for the Carl Perry LWCF Project.
• Leave Share for Town Employee Gary McGee.
• Memorial Bench and placement in Centennial Park for Robert Railey.
RESOLUTIONS
• RESOLUTION 2021-004 AUTHORIZING APPLICANT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM THE RURAL ECONOMIC ACTION PLAN FUND IN SUPPORT OF A TRAFFIC FLOW PROJECT
ORDINANCES
• ORDINANCE No. 2021-002, PURCHASING LIMITS AND COMPETITIVE BIDDING REQUIREMENTS, "DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.”
• Appointment of Jason Million, as temporary acting Fort Gibson Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Appointment of Rob Frazier, in his capacity as Fort Gibson Chief of Police and any additional duties as the temporary Deputy Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Accepting Christie Glasby’s resignation of the position of Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
• Promotion of Camille Ragsdale as temporary Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.