WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
1. Visitors remarks or comments.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
CONSIDER:
• Minutes from the Nov. 8 regular meeting.
• Payroll paid on Nov. 19 in the amount of $48,162.51.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 3 in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all department.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION. CONSIDER:
• Items removed from consent agenda.
• Second purchase order for $6,840 to Macaulay Controls Co. for Gas Mastrrr Series 32 pump for the waste water treatment plant for choline and sulphur dioxide gasses.
• October 2021 financials.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION. CONSIDER:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Jason Million with the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of James Walters with the town of Fort Gibson.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. CONSIDER ITEMS CONTAINED ON ADDENDUM "A."
7. ADMINISTRATORS REPORT.
8. NEW BUSINESS.
9. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITORS REMARKS OR COMMENTS.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
CONSIDER:
• Minutes of Nov. 8 regular meeting.
• Payroll paid on Nov. 19 in the amount of $51,447.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 3 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION. CONSIDER:
• Items removed from consent agenda.
• Request from Lannie Edwards to discuss the hosting of the 1st Infantry Div. Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard at Fort Gibson for demonstration and display.
• Budget amendment.
• LandPlan Consultants Inc proposal to prepare and submit a 2022 Recreational Trails Program Grant Application to build an ADA trail at Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department with a service fee of $6,515.
• October 2021 Financials.
• Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION. CONSIDER:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Jason Million with the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of James Walters with the town of Fort Gibson.
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Michael Roberts with the Town of Fort Gibson.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. CONSIDER ITEMS CONTAINED ON ADDENDUM "A."
7. ADMINISTRATORS REPORT.
8. NEW BUSINESS.
9. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
