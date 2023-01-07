Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday

WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

Call to Order

Roll Call

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 30, 2022, in the amount of $37,639.94.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 13, 2023, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• December 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.

• December 2022 Wastewater Monthly Report.

• December 2022 Water Department Monthly Report.

4. RESOLUTION.

A. Resolution 2023-010-A Resolution of the Board of Trustees for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma updating the leave request policy for all employed by the Town of Fort Gibson and/or the Utilities Authority of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.

5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

6. NEW BUSINESS

7. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS

• • •  

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday

WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA

Call to Order

Roll Call

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Tuesday December 27, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 30, 2022, in the amount of $55,393.24.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 13, 2023, in the estimated amount of $65,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• December 2022 Code Enforcement Report.

• December 2022 Fire Department Report.

• December 2022 Police Department Report.

• December 2022 Municipal Court Report.

• Interpretation and wording of Town Code, Title 3 Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1 General Licensing and Provisions, Section 3 Person Subject to License.

• Budget Amendment #06 Town General Government Fort Gibson Housing Authority Franchise Tax in the amount of $1,115.

4. RESOLUTION

A. Resolution 2023-010-A Resolution of the Board of Trustees for the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, updating the leave request policy for all employed by the Town of Fort Gibson and/or the Utilities Authority of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.

5. ORDINANCE

A. Ordinance 2023-008-Amending Title 4, Health and Sanitation, Chapter 5, Dilapidated Buildings, section 3, Condemnation and Abatement Procedures by striking “Building Director/Code Officer” where referenced and inserting “Board of Trustees” in place thereof.

6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

7. NEW BUSINESS

8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS 

