Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 30, 2022, in the amount of $37,639.94.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 13, 2023, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• December 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• December 2022 Wastewater Monthly Report.
• December 2022 Water Department Monthly Report.
4. RESOLUTION.
A. Resolution 2023-010-A Resolution of the Board of Trustees for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma updating the leave request policy for all employed by the Town of Fort Gibson and/or the Utilities Authority of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
6. NEW BUSINESS
7. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
• • •
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Roll Call
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Tuesday December 27, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 30, 2022, in the amount of $55,393.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid January 13, 2023, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• December 2022 Code Enforcement Report.
• December 2022 Fire Department Report.
• December 2022 Police Department Report.
• December 2022 Municipal Court Report.
• Interpretation and wording of Town Code, Title 3 Business and License Regulations, Chapter 1 General Licensing and Provisions, Section 3 Person Subject to License.
• Budget Amendment #06 Town General Government Fort Gibson Housing Authority Franchise Tax in the amount of $1,115.
4. RESOLUTION
A. Resolution 2023-010-A Resolution of the Board of Trustees for the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, updating the leave request policy for all employed by the Town of Fort Gibson and/or the Utilities Authority of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
5. ORDINANCE
A. Ordinance 2023-008-Amending Title 4, Health and Sanitation, Chapter 5, Dilapidated Buildings, section 3, Condemnation and Abatement Procedures by striking “Building Director/Code Officer” where referenced and inserting “Board of Trustees” in place thereof.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
7. NEW BUSINESS
8. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.