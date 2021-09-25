Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA
• CALL TO ORDER
• ROLL CALL
• VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on September 13, 2021.
• Payroll paid on September 24, 2021 in the amount of $53,252.65.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 8, 2021 in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• August 2021 Financial Statement.
• Bid from Mid America Painting Inc., to prepare, paint and refurbish piping and vaults at the Garrison Water Tower, in the process building and high service pump room at the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $16,920.
RESOLUTIONS
• RESOLUTION 2021-004 AUTHORIZING APPLICANT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM THE RURAL ECONOMIC ACTION PLAN FUND IN SUPPORT OF A TRAFFIC FLOW PROJECT
ORDINANCES
• ORDINANCE No. 2021-002, PURCHASING LIMITS AND COMPETITIVE BIDDING REQUIREMENTS, "DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.”
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Employment, hiring, promotion of Jason Million, in his capacity as the head of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and any additional duties as the temporary acting Fort Gibson Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Employment, hiring, promotion of Rob Frazier, in his capacity as Fort Gibson Chief of Police and any additional duties as the temporary Deputy Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Christie Glasby’s resignation of the position of Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion of Camille Ragsdale as Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATORS REPORT
NEW BUSINESS
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
ADJOURNMENT
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 Poplar Ave.
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 13, 2021.
• Payroll paid on September 24, 2021 in the amount of $57,206.43
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 8, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Removal of three sets of speed bumps on Oakmont Street, Southern Oaks Subdivision.
• Stormwater run off on Cooper Creek.
• August 2021 Financial Statement.
• August 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• August 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• Purchase order for road work, Coventry Estates, in the amount of $80,000.
• Purchase order for road work, East Benge Road from Willey Road to eastern boundary of Town Limits. Interlocal Agreement states 25% of cost to the town in the amount of $40,000.
• Roadway Package 1 by Cowan Group Engineering, LLC, in the amount of $47,000.
• Roadway Package 2 by Cowan Group Engineering, LLC, in the amount of $109,050.
• Purchase Order for $200,000 to LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Design and Construction Services for the Carl Perry LWCF Project.
• Leave Share for Town Employee Gary McGee.
• Memorial Bench and placement in Centennial Park for Robert Railey.
RESOLUTIONS
• RESOLUTION 2021-004 AUTHORIZING APPLICANT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM THE RURAL ECONOMIC ACTION PLAN FUND IN SUPPORT OF A TRAFFIC FLOW PROJECT
ORDINANCES
• ORDINANCE No. 2021-002, PURCHASING LIMITS AND COMPETITIVE BIDDING REQUIREMENTS, "DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.”
EXECUTIVE SESSION
• Employment, hiring, promotion of Jason Million, in his capacity as the head of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority and any additional duties as the temporary acting Fort Gibson Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Employment, hiring, promotion of Rob Frazier, in his capacity as Fort Gibson Chief of Police and any additional duties as the temporary Deputy Town Administrator pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307(b)(1).
• Christie Glasby’s resignation of the position of Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion of Camille Ragsdale as Town Clerk pursuant to Title 25 OS Section 307 (b)(1).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
