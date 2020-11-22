Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to order
Roll call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on November 9, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $44,611.63.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $45,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures, scheduled Board Meeting dates and Utilities cut-off days for calendar year 2021.
• OMAG Sanitary Sewer Equipment Grant.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT.
• • •WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 9, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $58,182.73.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• October 2020 Fire Department Report.
• October 2020 Police Department Report.
• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures and scheduled Board Meeting dates for calendar year 2021.
• Purchase of emergency equipment for new police vehicles from Visual Force, Inc.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
6. ADJOURNMENT.
