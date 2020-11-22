Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building assembly hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

Call to order

Roll call

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on November 9, 2020.

• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $44,611.63.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $45,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures, scheduled Board Meeting dates and Utilities cut-off days for calendar year 2021.

• OMAG Sanitary Sewer Equipment Grant.

4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

6. ADJOURNMENT. 

• • •WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

Call to Order

Roll Call

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 9, 2020.

• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $58,182.73.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• October 2020 Fire Department Report.

• October 2020 Police Department Report.

• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures and scheduled Board Meeting dates for calendar year 2021.

• Purchase of emergency equipment for new police vehicles from Visual Force, Inc.

4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

6. ADJOURNMENT. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you