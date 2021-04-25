Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. NOMINATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS
Consider:
• Nomination and election of a chairman.
• Nomination and election of a vice chairman.
• Appointment of Christie Glasby as secretary.
• Appointment of Tina Seabolt as deputy secretary.
• Appointment of Amanda Smith as treasurer.
• Appointment of Cindy Acord as deputy treasurer.
2. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
3. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on April 12, 2021.
• Payroll paid on April 23, 2021 in the amount of $52,297.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 7, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
4. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• March 2021 Financials.
• Rural Water District 7 Water Purchase Contract.
5. Resolution 2021-001 of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority designating the official signatories for the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
6. Remarks and inquiries to the town administrator.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. OATH OF OFFICE:
Administer oath of office for newly elected officials.
2. NOMINATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS
Consider:
• Nomination and election of a mayor.
• Nomination and election of a vice mayor.
• Appointment of Tina Seabolt as deputy town clerk.
• Appointment of Cindy Acord as deputy treasurer.
3. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
4. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 12, 2021.
• Payroll paid on April 23, 2021 in the amount of $55,491.22.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 7, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
5. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Support for the special election in Muskogee County, Oklahoma, for the question of the issuance of the registered bonds of Muskogee County in the sum of twenty million dollars ($20,000,000) to provide funds for the purposes of economic and community development in Muskogee County.
• March 2021 Financials.
• March 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• March 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Current contract with Muskogee County Jail and additional contract with Wagoner County Jail.
• Support for Autism Awareness police vehicle display.
• Budget Amendment #27.
5. RESOLUTION: Discussion and/or decision regarding Resolution 2021-002 of the trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, designating the official signatories for the Town of Fort Gibson.
6. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Discussion regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Nathan Parker, pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
7. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
8. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
9. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES TO THE TOWN ADMINISTRATOR.
10. ADJOURNMENT.
