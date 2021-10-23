Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on October 11, 2021.
• Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $49,407.17.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants, Inc for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot, which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.
• Annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.
• Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).
• ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.
• Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.
• September 2021 Financials.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding applicant Bobby Harris for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant James Walters for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant Krista Tallon for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant Jeremy Marshall for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY:
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 11, 2021.
• Payroll paid on October 22, 2021, in the amount of $45,087.18
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on November 5, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Tabled from the last meeting the discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the approval of the Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex.
• Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Baseball Complex.
• Contract from Simon Williams with OMMS Inspector for Building Inspector.
• Progress of the Waste Water Treatment Plant by DH Transport and Hotshot which was awarded a 60-calendar day completion time on October 22, 2020 and remains incomplete as of today to impose liquidated damages.
• Change order and delay to the Town Hall remodel project (vanity hardware).
• ARPA Grant Funds Distribution.
• Annual Contract Agreement for a Bridge Inspector.
• Citizen’s request from Tim Robison to discuss the presentation from Fern Mountain Trust Authority.
• Budget amendment.
• Contractual agreement with the cleaning services done by Kyle Rose.
• Payment to Fort Gibson Auto Refinishing.
• Payment to Dana Safety Supply Inc.
• September 2021 Financials.
• September 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• September 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding applicant Bobby Harris for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant James Walters for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant Krista Tallon for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding applicant Jeremy Marshall for employment, hiring, or appointment of Town Administrator for the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
