Fort Gibson Utilities Authority,Board of Trustees — Agendas

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Center, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on March 8.

• Payroll paid on March 12 in the amount of $49,172.79.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 26, 2021 in the estimated amount of $45,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Purchase Order for Copier lease for full 63 month term of $13,545.

• Purchase Order Billing Folding Machine for full 60 month term of $17,439.

6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS

8. ADJOURNMENT

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Center, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 8.

• Payroll paid on March 12 in the amount of $55,701.67

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 26, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• February 2021 Financial Statement.

• February 2021 Fire Department Report.

• January & February 2021 Police Department Report.

• Budget Amendment #22 for Town General Government Beverage Tax for $8,000.

• Budget Amendment #23 for Town General Government Cigarette Tax for $5,000.

• Budget Amendment #24 for Town Fire Department Sales Tax for $8,000.

• Budget Amendment #25 for Town Police Department Sales Tax for $8,000.

• Budget Amendment #26 for Town Development Authority for $6,462.

• Purchase Order for Copier Lease for total 63-month term of $13,545.

4. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS

Discussion, decision, and/or take-action regarding ORDINANCE No. 2021-001, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 3, WATER USE AND SERVICE, SECTION 9-3-7, SUBSECTION (A)(2) ADDING SUBSECTION "g." REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY.

5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS

7. ADJOURNMENT

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you