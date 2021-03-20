Fort Gibson Utilities Authority,Board of Trustees — Agendas

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Center, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on March 8.
• Payroll paid on March 12 in the amount of $49,172.79.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 26, 2021 in the estimated amount of $45,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Purchase Order for Copier lease for full 63 month term of $13,545.
• Purchase Order Billing Folding Machine for full 60 month term of $17,439.
6. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS
8. ADJOURNMENT
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Center, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on March 8.
• Payroll paid on March 12 in the amount of $55,701.67
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid March 26, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• February 2021 Financial Statement.
• February 2021 Fire Department Report.
• January & February 2021 Police Department Report.
• Budget Amendment #22 for Town General Government Beverage Tax for $8,000.
• Budget Amendment #23 for Town General Government Cigarette Tax for $5,000.
• Budget Amendment #24 for Town Fire Department Sales Tax for $8,000.
• Budget Amendment #25 for Town Police Department Sales Tax for $8,000.
• Budget Amendment #26 for Town Development Authority for $6,462.
• Purchase Order for Copier Lease for total 63-month term of $13,545.
4. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Discussion, decision, and/or take-action regarding ORDINANCE No. 2021-001, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9, PUBLIC UTILITIES, CHAPTER 3, WATER USE AND SERVICE, SECTION 9-3-7, SUBSECTION (A)(2) ADDING SUBSECTION "g." REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY.
5. ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS
7. ADJOURNMENT
