At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Election of Tim Smith as chairman.
• Election of Michael Sharpe as vice chairman.
• Appointment of Christie Glasby as secretary.
• Appointment of Tina Seabolt as deputy secretary.
• Appointment of Amanda Smith as treasurer.
• Appointment of Cindy Acord as deputy treasurer.
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on April 12.
• Payroll paid on April 23, 2021 in the amount of $52,297.24.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 7, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• March 2021 Financials.
• Rural Water District 7 Water Purchase Contract.
• Resolution 2021-001 of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority designating the official signatories for the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
At the regular meeting Monday, members of the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Election of Tim Smith as mayor.
• Election of Michael Sharpe as vice mayor.
• Appointment of Tina Seabolt as deputy town clerk.
• Appointment of Cindy Acord as deputy treasurer.
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on April 12.
• Payroll paid on April 23, 2021 in the amount of $55,491.22.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid May 7, 2021 in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Support for the special election in Muskogee County, Oklahoma, for the question of the issuance of the registered bonds of Muskogee County in the sum of twenty million dollars ($20,000,000) to provide funds for the purposes of economic and community development in Muskogee County.
• March 2021 Financials.
• March 2021 Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• March 2021 Fort Gibson Police Department Report.
• Support for Autism Awareness police vehicle display.
• Budget Amendment #27.
• Resolution 2021-002 of the trustees of the Town of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, designating the official signatories for the Town of Fort Gibson.
• Promotion of Nathan Parker as Interim Fire Chief.
