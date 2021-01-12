Fort Gibson Utilities Authority, Board of Trustees — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on Dec. 28, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $41,959.36.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $42,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Authorization to add additional charge, to be paid over 10 years, on water bill for Master Meter existing customers that choose installment purchase of master meter replacement (ref Ord 2006-004, 8-28-2006).
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec. 28, 2020.
• Payroll paid on Dec. 31, 2020 in the amount of $60,744.34.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Jan. 15, 2021 in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• RESOLUTION 2021-001, Notice of Election. Election to be April 6 for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Treasurer; unexpired term for Town Clerk. Filing period will be Feb. 1-3.
