At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on November 9, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $44,611.63.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $45,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures, scheduled Board Meeting dates and Utilities cut-off days for calendar year 2021.
• OMAG Sanitary Sewer Equipment Grant.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 9, 2020.
• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $58,182.73.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• October 2020 Fire Department Report.
• October 2020 Police Department Report.
• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures and scheduled Board Meeting dates for calendar year 2021.
• Purchase of emergency equipment for new police vehicles from Visual Force Inc.
