At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on November 9, 2020.

• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $44,611.63.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $45,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures, scheduled Board Meeting dates and Utilities cut-off days for calendar year 2021.

• OMAG Sanitary Sewer Equipment Grant.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following: 

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 9, 2020.

• Payroll paid on November 20, 2020 in the amount of $58,182.73.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 4, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• October 2020 Fire Department Report.

• October 2020 Police Department Report.

• 2021 Calendar of holiday office closures and scheduled Board Meeting dates for calendar year 2021.

• Purchase of emergency equipment for new police vehicles from Visual Force Inc. 

