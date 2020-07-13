At its regular meeting Monday the Fort Gibson Utility Authority took the following action:
Approved following items on the consent agenda:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on June 22, 2020.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on June 18, 2020.
C. Payroll paid on July 3, 2020 in the amount of $46,290.48.
D. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 17, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
E. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
A. No items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Approved increasing the Town Administrator’s purchase authority from $7,500 to $10,000 limit for a single purchase order.
C. Approved individual line item purchase orders as presented in the 2020-2021 Budget, within the budgeted amount.
D. Approved maintenance invoice from Environmental Dynamics for maintenance of diffusers at Wastewater Plant.
E. Approved annual maintenance invoice from Utility Service Co. for the standpipes on the water towers.
F. Approved invoice from US Fleet Tracking for yearly tracking of Utility vehicles.
G. Approved invoice from Tyler Technologies for yearly maintenance of the Incode software.
H. Approved purchase of six laptops and Windows software from VIP Technologies.
I. Approved purchase of two (2) Gas Master Induction Pumps for the Wastewater Plant.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action:
2. APPROVED CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 22, 2020.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on June 18, 2020.
C. Payroll paid on July 3, 2020 in the amount of $49,704.14.
D. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid July 17, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
E. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
A. No items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Approved increasing the Town Administrator’s purchase authority from $7,500 to $10,000 limit for a single purchase order.
C. Approved individual line item purchase orders as presented in the 2020-2021 Budget, within the budgeted amount.
D. Approved final presentation of the Carl Perry Ball Field Grant project.
E. Approved early agreement between the Town of Fort Gibson and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
F. Approved invoice from Tyler Technologies for yearly maintenance of the Incode software.
G. Approved purchase of six laptops and Windows software from VIP Technologies.
H. Tabled action on estimate from Garrett Fore Lawn & Landscape for yearly grounds maintenance in and around Town, including the Cemetery.
I. Approved invoice to pay the annual contribution to the Q.B. Boydston Library to cover the salary of one part-time employee.
J. Approved payment of invoice to Saltus Technologies for the annual license fee for the use of the digiTicket service.
K. Approved quote from VIP Technologies for twenty-three (23) new cameras and yearly service of online video storage.
L. Approved yearly agreement with Big Time Billboards for two (2) billboards.
M. Approved purchase order for the purchase of 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for use by the Town Administrator.
N. Approved purchase order for two (2) Chevrolet 2500, ¾ ton pickup for the Utilities Authority.
O. Approved purchase order for purchase of a Ford F-150 pickup for Police Chief.
P. Approved purchase order for a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban for the Fire Chief.
Q. Approved invoice to Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority for the yearly E911 dispatch services.
R. Approved invoice to Axon Enterprise for payment of body cameras and camera storage for the 2018-2019 fiscal year that was missed for payment.
S. Agreed to take no action on COVID 19 protective measures.
After executive session, the Trustees approved:
A. Purchase of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
B. Promotion of Joe Roark as Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Department Head pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
