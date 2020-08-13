Fort Gibson woman charged with embezzling more than $200,000

A Fort Gibson woman was charged Thursday with embezzling more than $200,000 from a Muskogee business over a period of about seven years.
Deanna Joy Aldridge, 57, is accused of "fraudulently appropriating the sum of $200,345.92 that belonged to Collision Center of Muskogee," the criminal information states.
According to court documents, Aldridge worked at Collision Center of Muskogee, 404 N. Cherokee St., and the embezzlement took place between Jan. 1, 2012 to June 20, 2018. The owners discovered "unauthorized usage of the company credit card by the suspect without permission."
Aldridge was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, and her bond was set at $5,000.
She will be back in Muskogee County District Court on Sept. 2.
