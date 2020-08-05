A Fort Gibson woman died early Wednesday morning on South 410 Road, approximately five miles south of Hulbert in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jodi Sallis, 34, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee where she was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m., the report states.
According to OHP, Sallis was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound, drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree and ejecting Sallis. The trooper reported the cause of the crash was unsafe speed. Sallis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.