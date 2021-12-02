A Fort Gibson woman was killed on the Muskogee Turnpike while she was parked on the shoulder, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Glenda Risenhoover, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Broken Arrow Fire Department, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes, approximately 4 miles south of Broken Arrow in Wagoner County. Risenhoover was driving a 2010 Ford Edge and was parked on the shoulder when her vehicle was struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Ranjoyd Riar, 30, of Ontario, Canada. Riar was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
