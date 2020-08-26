Fort Gibson woman, two others injured in collision

A Fort Gibson woman and two women from Mannford were injured in a three-vehicle collision a miles west of Mannford in Creek County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Alesia Johnson, 21, of Fort Gibson was stable when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable. Brenda Owens, 46, of Mannford was treated at Cleveland Area Hospital in Cleveland and released, the report states. DeAsia Furrh, 21, of Mannford was stable when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately noon on Oklahoma 51 and 31st Street South. Owens was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox westoubnd and slowed down to make a left turn into a private drive and was struck from behind by a 2016 Lincoln MKZ Furrh was driving. The Lincoln went into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a 2014 Toyota Corolla that Johnson was driving. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
