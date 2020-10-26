Fort Gibson's Nightmare on Our Street Haunted House set

Fort Gibson Police Officer Brent Maddocks recalled playing various roles in the police department's annual haunted house.
"I was a clown last year," Maddocks said. "The year before, I was running around in the fields with a ghillie suit. It's like a suit that makes you look like a bush."
There's no telling what to expect when the police move to a new location this year.
The Nightmare on Our Street Haunted House will be 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fort Gibson Community Center. It is sponsored by the police department and Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 209. Proceeds from the $1 admission will go for the FOP's Shop With a Cop program.
FOP Lodge 209 President Braden Carr said Fort Gibson police took underprivileged children on a shopping trip last Christmas. He said the FOP raised money for the trip.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce will host a trunk or treat at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Community Center parking lot.
Previous haunted houses were at the Fort Gibson Historic Site, Maddocks said.
"Last year and year before, we set it up at cabins by the fort, where we separated it into different rooms," he said, "We had a room of witches, two rooms of a haunted carnival with clowns. We had another room with a heavy metal haunted rock show."
The Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home donated a full-size coffin.
Maddocks wouldn't say what people can expect this year.
The community center's open space will pose a different challenge than having scenes in different rooms, he said.
"We're going to separate it, make it into different rooms," he said.
More people get involved with the house each year, Maddocks said.
"The first year, we had 10 to 15 people participating as far as setting it up, role players," he said. "Last year, we had anywhere from 20 to 25 people. This year, we'll probably have more, we have a lot more space."
FOP members and their families do most of the role playing.
In previous years, proceeds were given to the Friends of Fort Gibson Historic Site, he said.
The trunk or treat will feature businesses and civic groups handing out candy, Maddocks said.
"I think we've had ServPro in the past," he said. "We've had the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge, there are several other businesses."
Fort Gibson Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin said they'll make the area "look really spooky and fun."
She said 15 people signed up to hand out candy by last Friday.
"And that's quite a bit for that small a parking lot," she said, adding that an adjacent street can be blocked off if more show up to give out candy.
"Anyone can sign up to hand out candy that day, they just need to call the chamber," Martin said. "All they need to do is bring their own candy.
Martin said the trunk or treat will be an outdoor event, but some COVID-19 precautions will be taken. She said she plans to arrange candy booths to be a safe distance from each other.
"People handling the candy will be wearing gloves to hand out candy to the kids," Kim Martin said. "It is recommended they wear masks. We cannot mandate it, but it is recommended."
