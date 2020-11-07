Fort Smith man injured in Muskogee County crash

An Arkansas man was injured in a collision on Interstate 40 in Muskogee County on Saturday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Randy Evans, 56, of Fort Smith, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to the OHP report, the collision happened at approximately 1:08 p.m., at the Warner exit. Evans was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition westbound on the inside lane of I-40 when the back-passenger tire had a blowout, causing Evans to lose control. He overcorrected, and the vehicle went into a broad slide and departed the right side of the road at the Warner exit. The vehicle rolled over twice, ejecting Evans approximately 48 feet. Passenger Brandie Evans, 29, also of Fort Smith, refused treatment, and an 8-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy who were passengers, were not injured. The boy is the only one in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
