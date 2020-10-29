Children and teens soon could have a place to bathe and relax after being brought into foster care.
Fostering Hope, which provides basic supplies for children entering foster care, is setting up a Fostering Hope House next to its office on Broadway.
Fostering Hope Executive Director Annie Czaruk said the facility is set to open in mid-November. Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Fostering Hope House will offer bathing facilities and a respite space for children waiting for placement, Czaruk said.
The 1,800-square-foot facility features a bathing area with a bathtub, hair washing sink, washer and dryer. There also are bags of clean clothes for children.
"Sometimes when they're removed (from a family) they are in situations that aren't as clean as we'd like them to be," Czaruk said. "And it gives them a fresh start that way, too."
She said the Department of Human Services, which handles children going into foster care, does not have a bathtub or shower at its office.
Fostering Hope will continue giving emergency bags, called Bags Full of Hope, to children entering foster care. The backpacks feature a week's worth of clothing, toiletries, underwear, books and a Bible.
"Children usually come in with a trash bag because the families don't have financial support to provide the emergency supplies with," Czaruk said.
The bathed children then wait in a home-like space.
"This is less traumatic, because they've already removed them from DHS, and they don't want to go back there," she said. "We'll have volunteers here to offer emotional and physical support."
A DHS social worker will accompany the child the entire time, Czaruk said.
"They're the ones bathing them," she said.
Fostering Hope House's respite space features a children's play area which features an easel, blocks, puzzles and other toys. A teen area has couches and a big screen TV. A nursery area has a crib and a rocker. The space also will feature an arts and crafts area and a dining table.
Sadler Arts Academy students are making a mural for the west wall, Czaruk said.
"It also will be a place where siblings can have visits," Czaruk said. "Sometimes when children are separated, they have to go back to DHS and visit there. This will be a warm and welcoming space to offer children to meet."
Czaruk said the building used to be a pharmacy.
"This whole building had to be gutted and replaced," she said. "These are new walls in here, new flooring, everything."
Funding for Fostering Hope House came from area families and private foundations. Major contributors included Hix Air Conditioning, Arvest Bank, Lowe's and Walmart, she said.
"This has been a labor of love from a lot of different people within our community," she said. "Everyone wanted to be supportive. They just didn't know how, so Fostering Hope was that springboard."
However, Fostering Hope will need continuing donations for the house, Czaruk said.
"We'll need supplies to outfit the bathroom, detergent to wash clothes, she said. "New toys are good, gently used books and baby items, and money."
You can help
• To donate to or volunteer for Fostering Hope, go to the website at https://www.fosteringhopemuskogee.org/, or follow the program on Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/fosteringhopemuskogee.org,
or Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/fosteringhopeofmusk/
If you go
WHAT: Ribbon cutting for Fostering Hope House.
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Fostering Hope House, 911 W. Broadway.
