Fostering Hope of Muskogee expanded their mission to support children in foster care by opening the Fostering Hope House and celebrating with a ribbon cutting. This facility provides a homey location for children to wait while they are being placed with a foster family. The location includes a private bathing space, kitchenette for meal prep, fresh changes of clothes, and an activity room to keep them entertained. Annie Czaruk has worked with leaders at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to make this a haven for these kids entering foster care.
Fostering Hope House opening celebrated
- Submitted by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce
Obituaries
Maxine Hill, 90, of Muskogee, passed November 6, 2020. Services Pending with Lescher - Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
71, Funeral Home Office Manager, passed away Tuesday 11/03/2020. Celebration of Life 11:00AM Friday, 11/13/2020, Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
91, retired state worker, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Memorial service 1PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK.
88, veteran, electronics technician, "coin guy", beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend to all. passed peacefully 10/28/2020. per his wishes, his body was donated to medical science. future interment at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.
67, manager, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
