Fostering Hope House opening celebrated

Fostering Hope of Muskogee expanded their mission to support children in foster care by opening the Fostering Hope House and celebrating with a ribbon cutting. This facility provides a homey location for children to wait while they are being placed with a foster family. The location includes a private bathing space, kitchenette for meal prep, fresh changes of clothes, and an activity room to keep them entertained. Annie Czaruk has worked with leaders at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to make this a haven for these kids entering foster care.

