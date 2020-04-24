Fostering Hope provides celebrations, supplies amid pandemic

COVID-19 has not stopped children from entering the foster care system, says Fostering Hope co-founder Anne Czaruk.
"FH has set up safety procedures for the protection of the children, the workers, foster families, and ourselves so that we could still supply essentials to meet their ongoing needs," Czaruk said. "During the month of March we have served 22 children and in April we have served 15 children so far."
The organization has also worked to supply foster families with tools for dealing with quarantine, Czaruk said.
"FH has supplied extra books, games, and playtime activities to enrich time for the foster family," Czaruk said. "We have also supplied additional diapers, formula, and wipes that are in short supply."
Fostering Hope has also begun a new program to provide foster kids with birthday celebrations, partnering with a local in-home bakery.
"Birthdays are important, and every child needs to be celebrated even in a pandemic. We’ve teamed up with a local bakery, Pantry Pastries, to provide a birthday cake," Czaruk said. "An age appropriate birthday party in a bag is included along with presents for the birthday child."
Amber Tucker, owner of Pantry Pastries, said it was a start-up in Iowa that first gave her the idea to bake cakes for foster children.
"I saw they were offering free cakes to foster kids on their birthdays. So I joined that community and it's bakeries for fosters," Tucker said. "I wanted to help with foster kids. So I got in touch with Fostering Hope. So what I offer is a 4-inch round cake. You can feed up to about four on there, but that's also a nice size for like, a personal cake."
The goal, Tucker said, was to assure children going through hard times that they were still loved and appreciated.
"It's not extremely flashy, but it lets foster kids know you can have your cake and eat it, too, and though times are a little crazy right now, happy birthday, we all do love you," Tucker said.
Baking cakes for kids was a way for Tucker to help when she otherwise was not able to, she said.
"I absolutely love it, and you know if there was a way possible to be able to foster myself, I'd be jumping all over it, so the little bit that I can do to brighten up just one day, I'm all about it," Tucker said.
Foster families in need of a cake can reach out to Tucker directly through Pantry Pastries' Facebook page, or they can contact Fostering Hope.
"There's a couple of different ways we can do it. The foster family can contact me personally. I just need some sort of proof that they are with a foster family, just simple paperwork or something," Tucker said. "If they don't want to have to, they can contact Fostering Hope and Fostering Hope also will add plates, forks, candles and stuff like that to go with the little goodie bag."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.