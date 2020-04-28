Uncertainty in the financial markets, social distancing requirements and needs during the coming months prompted changes for the City of Muskogee Foundation.
The nonprofit grants worth $155,500 in support of summer youth programs tentatively scheduled to proceed with planned activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s about $149,000 less than the amount awarded a year ago, and nearly $64,000 less than the amount requested before the novel coronavirus swept through populations around the globe.
Chairwoman Nancy Gaden said foundation officials received word this past week from Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and Muskogee Public Library that programs those groups usually sponsor would be canceled this year. The potential remains for cancellation of other summer programs, which provide morning and afternoon activities along with meals for participants.
“We contacted everyone within the last few weeks and asked everyone what their intentions were with the summer programs,” Gaden said. “Everybody was cautiously optimistic — waiting to see what would happen — so these are all up in the air.”
Foundation directors tentatively approved five grants in support of those programs. Gaden said grant recipients will have to provide the foundation with a new start date, a new end date and a program budget before funds will be disbursed.
News about the cancellation and potential delays in the start dates of the summer youth programs comes on top of mounting losses from investments of the foundation’s assets. While adjustments made in March — after global financial markets tumbled in mid- to late-February — have helped make up some losses, the foundation reported total revenues in February and March in negative territory.
Director Sherrie Schroeder, who tried to put a positive spin on the numbers, reported losses of $6.05 million in February and a loss of more than $11.6 million in March. The net value of the foundation’s assets fell from $143.6 million at the end of February to $131.57 million at the end of March.
James Gulley, chairman of the investment committee, said the value of foundation’s assets remains about $8 million above inflation.
Brad Zerger, chief trust investment adviser with BancFirst and adviser for the foundation, said markets were “very volatile in March” and market drops in February were “very abrupt.” He described the past few months as “a unique time for investors” that has had a tremendous impact.
Zerger said the markets in April proved more fruitful for the foundation, with its $117 million portfolio producing income of about $5.51 million for the month. He predicted a slow recovery that will take root during the second half of the year.
“That’s the nature of investing ... where we have a very severe drawn-out recession,” Zerger said. “We’re in the midst of probably the most severe recession since World War II, and some of the numbers that we’re going to see over this coming quarter are going to be pretty startling in terms of unemployment and declining industrial production.”
Zerger cautioned against being overly optimistic, but he predicted “a pretty strong recovery in the second half of this year.” He said the economy is unlikely to be one that “snaps back,” but it should become stronger as “the country comes to grips with treatment” and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until then, Zerger said recent adjustments to the investment strategy in response to market fluctuations and uncertainties should help stabilize the foundation’s revenue outlook.
Recipients of the foundation’s 2020 summer grants include:
• Hilldale Public Schools — $12,000 for its LEGO Machine Summer Camp.
• Muskogee Alumni Band — $29,500 for its Band Pride program.
• Muskogee Public Schools — $60,000 for its Summer Pride program.
• Saint Paul United Methodist Church — $16,000 for its Project Transformation program.
• City of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department — $18,000 for its Youth Volunteer Corps’ Summer of Service program.
The City of Muskogee Foundation was established in 2008 by the city with the stated purpose of making “a real difference” by improving the quality of life for Muskogee residents. It has awarded grants and scholarships worth more than $61 million since its inception in furtherance of its mission.
