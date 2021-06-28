Foundation awards grants worth $3.74 million

City of Muskogee Foundation directors doled out $3.74 million on Monday in support of more than two dozen local programs designed to improve the quality of life.
Directors renewed their support for Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty, awarding the program a five-year grant worth more than $1.94 million. The grant funds operations and programs designed to break generational cycle of poverty.
The grant awarded Monday was the third multiyear grant awarded in support of Muskogee Bridges program. Frank Merrick, executive director of the foundation, said this grant is the only operational grant awarded on a multiyear basis.
Dan Morris, chairman of the foundation's health and wellness committee, said long-term funding provides a level of continuity for the program that might be diminished if funding was granted on a year-to-year basis. He said long-term funding fosters program growth.
"I have seen the numbers and Bridges returns ... to society as a whole ... about nine times the investment this committee makes," Morris said. "Those are things like health care, education and everything else, so this really makes a whole lot more sense ..., and shows our commitment to this program."
Foundation directors also awarded five grants worth $658,640 to the city of Muskogee. Those grants will be used to fund Teen Center programs, its housing demolition and neighborhood revitalization program, and the city attorney's community service programs for adult and juvenile offenders.
Directors approved increasing the foundation's annual grant budget by $316,000 to fund two grants for which the city will provide matching funds. One grant will fund improvements at Love-Hatbox Baseball Complex and the other grant will be used to purchase an armored emergency rescue vehicle for Muskogee Police Department.
Foundation Chairwoman Wren Stratton lauded the efforts of committee members who vetted applications and made the "tough choices" of recommending grants.
"These committees have to work hard and do the hard business of approval and saying no, which is even worse," Stratton said. "Once you've been through this, you begin to see the depth and breadth of what those committees have to wrestle with, and they did an excellent job."
Committee recommendations for other grants that were approved Monday include:
• City of Muskogee — $113,000 for the Muskogee Teen Center Program.
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma — $10,000 for the organization's staff-led troops program.
• Hilldale Public Schools — $55,000 for the Building Consistency in Technology Instruction Program.
• Muskogee Alumni Band — $0 for its Instruments for Low Income Students Program.
• Muskogee Public Schools — $175,000 for Every Heart, Every Mind, Every Day, The Muskogee Way! Phase II Programs.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — $25,000 for the Nonprofit Resource Development Program.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — $30,000 for the Program Manager position.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — $265,000 for the Dream Team Youth programs at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
• Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty — $1,944,850, payable over five years in the amounts of $330,000 in 2021; $392,352 in 2022; $399,773 in 2023; $407,420 in 2024; and $415,305 in 2025 for the organization's programs.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates Inc. — $85,000 for the organization.
• Eastern Oklahoma Development District — $150,000 for Momma C’s Meals on the Go program.
• Gospel Rescue Mission — $0 for the mission's GROW program.
• Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Foundation — $37,000 for the Kelly B. Todd Pediatric Therapy Center and operational growth funding program.
• Kids’ Space — $32,000 for the child abuse awareness education program.
• Kids’ Space — $45,000 for trauma-focused therapy program.
• No Speed Limit — $5,000 for organization's program.
• OSU High Obesity Program — $8,000 for Head Start on Nutrition program.
• RISE — $0 for residential services to adolescent sex trafficking survivors program.
• Women Who Care — $7,000 for organization's program.
• City of Muskogee — $150,000 for the demolition and clean-up program.
• City of Muskogee — $115,000 for the Love-Hatbox Baseball Complex Improvements Program.
• City of Muskogee — $0 for the Muskogee Downtown revitalization program.
• City of Muskogee — $200,649 for the armored emergency rescue vehicle program.
• Muskogee City Attorney’s Office — $80,000 for the Adult and Juvenile Offender Community Service Program.
• Fostering Hope — $11,500 for the Fostering More Hope Program.
• Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue — $5,000 for the Spay and Neuter Clinic Program.
• Muskogee Area Arts Council — $7,000 for the Localmotion: Depot District Arts Festival Program.
• Muskogee Art Guild Inc. — $4,000 for the Depot Green Mural Project.
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority — $50,000 for the Three Forks Harbor signage with multipurpose brick entrance project.
• Volunteers of America — $17,000 for the Volunteers of America payee services, Muskogee program.
