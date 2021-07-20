Local officials continue to wait for a response from those at the helm of a siting decision for what is known publicly only as Project RPX.
City of Muskogee Foundation directors agreed to guarantee a loan for up to $20 million for the construction of a 100,000-square-foot building. The building would be part of what has been described only as "a production facility" that would "significantly change the economic landscape of our community."
CoMF directors convened a special meeting Friday to discuss and approve the loan guarantee and terms that would apply should Project RPX materialize. The 20-year loan would be guaranteed with terms that included a 4% fixed interest rate for the first 10 years, and RPX would be required to begin making payments during its third year of occupancy.
Frank Merrick, the foundation's executive director, said RPX also would be required to assign $5 million it is expected to receive from a state incentives program to the foundation. Foundation directors also would require that RPX raise $50 million in venture capital before construction begins.
Other conditions attached to the loan guarantee would be the inclusion of a mutual agreement between RPX and the City of Muskogee Foundation about the general contractor. City of Muskogee Foundation leadership and management would be granted authority to negotiate the final contract.
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar with the Port of Muskogee said the loan guarantee “gets us one step closer” to a siting decision. Synar said in May, when foundation directors approved a $7.59 million grant being offered as part of an incentives package for Project RPX, she expected “a decision any day.”
Synar said then she and her team had been working on Project RPX since "the lead came to us in July 2019.” She said the pandemic caused some delays during 2020, forcing the parties "to hit pause, but we are a finalist community."
The incentives being offered Project RPX are the second multimillion-dollar package to win foundation approval during the past few months. Foundation directors approved a $4.12 million incentives package for Project Constellation, which Synar described as “a new manufacturing facility contemplating a new location at the port.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.