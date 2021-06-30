City of Muskogee Foundation directors plan to spend $150,000 for an Austin, Texas-based firm to produce "a holistic playbook" that will be used to guide economic development decisions.
Earnie Gilder, chairman of the foundation's economic development committee, said TIP Strategies Inc. will examine "all of the economic development efforts" undertaken by — or on behalf of — the city. Consultants will address "industrial, retail and all other endeavors. It will be a total, comprehensive study."
TIP Strategies, according to its website, was established in the mid-1990s as a provider of consulting and advisory services primarily geared toward strategic planning for economic development. It has expanded since then "to include expertise in talent strategies and in organizational development," working with more than 300 clients.
Chairwoman Wren Stratton, responding to the concerns of skeptics, said others who have used the privately held firm said it produced "a playbook of action for those communities." She acknowledged foundation directors will have a "huge obligation ... to make it work" once the playbook is in their hands.
Stratton said similar undertakings might not have produced the results desired because there was no funding to implement consultants' recommendations. She said that was particularly true before 2008, when the proceeds of a long-term lease of Muskogee Regional Medical Center were used to create the City of Muskogee Foundation.
Unlike past efforts that were more narrowly focused, Stratton said TIP Strategies will produce "a holistic playbook" that "won't be fragmented." She said foundation directors will be able to use the playbook to guide funding decisions, working with city leaders and others involved with economic development to steer grants toward programs that will do the most to foster economic growth.
"A lot of people are wondering what we need to do to land these bigger manufacturing opportunities — we come so close, and we know we're finalists, but yet they don't come here," Stratton said. "This will be a playbook that says this is what a highly competent company thinks we, as a community, need to do to land these jobs."
Muskogee City-County Port Authority retained a firm in 2015 to analyze the local industrial market to assess competitiveness and identify target industries. TadZo Consulting of Yakima, Washington, was retained in 2016 to prepare a strategic plan based on its market analysis.
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar said the analysis and assessment done by TadZo was similar to what TIP Strategies will do. But the strategic plan prepared by TadZo was limited to industrial development, Synar said, because that is within the port's scope of authority.
The work being commissioned by the foundation, she said, "is supposed to be all-encompassing." Synar said she and Port Director Scott Robinson believe the playbook must address local workforce issues: the size of the workforce and the availability of skilled workers.
"Workforce is the biggest roadblock we encounter as we get down to the final top two or three contenders," Synar said, expressing support for the foundation's efforts. "Those are the factors I continually have to overcome, so I hope those are addressed as we move forward."
TIP Strategies identifies talent, "recruiting and retaining an educated and experienced labor pool," as the "framework for longterm vitality." The other pillars are innovation and place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.