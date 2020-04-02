Founders' Place added to National Register of Historic Places

Melony Carey was elated when she found out that the Founders' Place Historic District in Muskogee will be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As a president and resident of Founders' Place, Carey had twice as many reasons to smile.
"I'm happy for our city, because there's so much history to proud of," she said. "Our neighbors will be delighted, because everybody wants a better place to live. It gives us an added layer of protection of our historic houses, and I'm very happy about that."
Carey, who lives on 14th Street, said Founders' Place includes 85 acres from 12th to 17th streets and from Okmulgee Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Street. It includes 300 houses, she said.
Founders' Place got its name from prosperous businessmen, physicians, politicians and developers of Muskogee, known as the founders, who had their homes in that part of town, according to a release from the State Historic Preservation Office of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
"It's a mile northwest of downtown and was high up on a hill so it didn't flood," said Sarah Werneke, the program manager of National Registry of Historic Places. "The mosquitoes were also minimal and people had easy access to a streetcar to go to downtown."
The F.B. Fite Home and servants quarters at 443 N. 16th St. was previously placed on the state registry in 1983, Werneke said. Fite was a doctor in Muskogee.
With the Founders' Place listing, there also is a listing of the different types of architecture from the time including colonial revival, classic revival and tudor revival that can be found there.
"This is going to be improving the quality of life for everybody in our neighborhood. Everybody will be delighted," Carey said. "It's a big honor. And honestly, (Founders' Place) started as a Creek allotment."
Other locations recently named to the registry along with Founders' Place include Capitol Hill General Hospital in Oklahoma City, State National Bank Building in Shawnee and Fire Station No. 13 in Tulsa.
