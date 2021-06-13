Founders’ Place announces American conversations Made by US

Founders’ Place Historical District Inc., is partnering with History Made by US sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute and over 100 major history and cultural organizations across the nation to re-engage young people ages 15-30 in civics and history. During the first “Civic Season” being held nationally, Founders’ Place is sponsoring a patriotic home decorating contest, a photography contest, and an essay contest for residents of Founders’ Place.
Any Founders’ Place resident of any age may enter the patriotic-themed home decorating contest. Judging will take place on July 4. The photography and essay contests are open to young people ages 15-30. The photography/original art contest must capture images of houses decorated in patriotic colors and depict the themes of Flag Day, Juneteenth, or Independence Day. The essay contest is limited to five topics that can be found on the Founders’ Place Facebook page. Judging will be in age groups of 15-21 and 22-30. Awards will be given to winners.
To submit photography, art, or an essay, send a jpeg of original artwork or a word document for the essay to foundersplacehistoricaldist@gmail.com by July 1. Children under 18 should have permission from their parent or guardian to submit their work.
Founders’ Place Historic District encompasses Okmulgee Avenue to Martin Luther King Street and 12th Street to 17th Street. Founders' Place Historical District Inc., is a nonprofit neighborhood organization dedicated to preserving its historic integrity, improving its property, and promoting a better quality of life for all its residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.