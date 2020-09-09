Founders’ Place Featured Home recognizes former state legislator Ben “Bulldog” Robinson’s home at 1416 W. Okmulgee Ave. This beautiful arts and crafts house was built around 1920 by Frank and Pearl Patterson who owned Patterson Auto and Parts Works at two locations in the downtown area. They occupied the home until the 1970s. Robinson and his late wife Marcia moved into the house in 1986. Today the property also features one of the most unique Muskogee guitars called “All American Cowboy,” which sits at the corner greeting people along the historic Jefferson Highway.