Founders' Place Historical District Inc. installed Little Free Library #122298 in the community garden located in the 400 block of North 14th Street. The library is open to anyone and contains both current books and magazines, primarily for adults. The library was built by the MPS Fab Lab and installed by volunteer Kevin Carey. It is dedicated to the memory of Kathryn Burke, longtime resident of Founders' Place who started the community garden. Children's books also will be added soon.
Founders' Place installs Little Free Library
- Submitted by Melony Carey
