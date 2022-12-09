The Oklahoma Bankers Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Dr. Sinclair Armstrong Jr., with Armstrong Bank in Muskogee; Shirley Barber, a longtime banker with Security State Bank in Cheyenne; Robert H. Croak, with FNB Community Bank in Midwest City; and the late John Massey, with First United Bank in Durant; make up the 2022 group.
* Armstrong is chairman of the board of Armstrong Bank, headquartered in Muskogee with 30 locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Banking is in Armstrong’s blood, as his family established Vian State Bank in 1909. In 1978, he started his own medical practice and joined the board of directors for Vian State Bank, which later became Armstrong Bank. In addition to his family’s commitment to helping others with financial needs, he has been a urologist for over 30 years.
Under Armstrong’s leadership, a single hometown bank has grown into today’s Armstrong Bank, with over $2.3 billion in assets. In the last two years, Armstrong Bank has added 10 locations and more than doubled in asset size.
He has also served the industry as a whole, being a part of the Oklahoma Bankers Association’s Government Relations Council since 2007 and serving on OBA special task forces.
Armstrong and his family members believe supporting the community is important, as stronger communities mean better lives for all. Whether in banking, in medicine, or otherwise, Armstrong takes pride in caring for others.Armstrong is extremely proud of his two daughters – Aston (husband, Wes) and Sloan (husband, Scott), and he has two grandchildren, Smith and Neill.
* Barber began her banking career in March 1956 in the bookkeeping department of Security State Bank in Cheyenne.
Barber was the first female to serve as director for the Oklahoma Bankers Association.
Barber retired from Security State Bank as president and CEO in December 2005 just a few months shy of 50 years with the bank and in the industry.
* Croak is chairman of the board of FNB Community Bank in Midwest City, a position he has held since 1995. He began his banking career at American State bank in 1954 as the second generation of his family to be involved in the industry.
Croak continued to work in various positions at the bank – later renamed First National Bank of Midwest City by Croak’s father, Henry, and eventually its current name of FNB Community Bank.
He was recognized by the Oklahoma Bankers Association as a member of its “50-Year Club” in May 2004.
* Massey began his banking career in 1967 with an initial investment into Durant Bank & Trust, which eventually became First United Bank & Trust. He was appointed chairman in 1974 and became the majority shareholder and CEO in 1987.
Prior to Massey’s career in banking, he served as an Oklahoma state representative for two terms and then as an Oklahoma state senator for two terms.
Massey served as a regent of the Oklahoma State System for Higher Education from 1992-2019, a record 27 years of service that made him the first-ever three-term state regent. He was named state regent emeritus in 2019.
Massey died earlier this year at the age of 86.
