Four injured in Cherokee County crash

Four Tahlequah residents were injured Wednesday in a collision on Oklahoma 82 at Park Hill Road in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to OHP, Ronald Rigney, 34, was in critical condition when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; Amanda Rigney, 34, was listed in good condition when she was admitted to Saint John; Rita Hensley, 56, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, but no condition was available; and a 9-year-old girl whose name was not released was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where she was treated and released.
The trooper states in the report the collision happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. Hensley was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz and was stopped at a stop sign on Park Hill Road, and a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Caleb Barker, 26 of Park Hill was northbound on Oklahoma 82. Hensley failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by the Honda. The trooper noted Barker displayed trunk-external injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Everyone was wearing a seat belt except Ronald Rigney, the report states.
