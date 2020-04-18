Four injured in collision

Four people were injured in a collision 2 miles south of Kansas, Okla., in Delaware County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.
Leroy Combs, 84, Loretta Combs, 82, both of Tahlequah, were admitted in fair condition to W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. Susanna Marlar, 60, of Rose, was admitted in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Travis Sellers, 49, of Decatur, Ark., was admitted in fair condition to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 3:20 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 10 at Hidden Valley Road. Sellers was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla northbound on Oklahoma 10 when he fell asleep. His car crossed the center line, striking a 2006 Toyota Tundra that Marlar was driving southbound. Sellers was pinned for 22 minutes. Everyone was wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles, the report states.
