Four people were injured in a collision on Oklahoma 9 in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jessica Ann Boutwell, 39, of Holdenville was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Her condition was unavailable. Billy Martin, 19, of Holdenville, was stable when he was admitted to McAlester Regional Health Center. Julie Boutwell, 18, and a 12-year-old girl whose name was not released, both of Holdenville, were stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday approximately 5 miles north and 3 miles east of Hanna. Jessica Boutwell was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser eastbound when she looked in the back seat to speak to one of her children. Boutwell drove off the left side of the road for approximately 71 feet before striking a culvert. The vehicle then rolled over 1 1/2 times, landing on its top. The 12-year-old and Julie Boutwell were pinned for 45 minutes. Jessica Ann Boutwell was the only one wearing a seat belt, the report states.
