Four people were injured in a collision approximately three miles north of Keefeton in Muskogee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
MaryClaire Carbonell, 39, of Midwest City, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee; Bobby Cole, 62, of Warner also was stable when admitted to Saint Francis Muskogee; Linda Hammons, 63, of Warner was stable when admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; and Johnny Cole, 65, of Warner also was stable when admitted to Saint John, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:07 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 64 at East 93rd Street South. Carbonell was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot eastbound on East 93rd Street South, and Bobby Cole was driving a 2014 Ford Edge northbound on U.S. 64. Carbonell failed to yield from and stop sign and was struck on the driver's side of the vehicle Cole was driving. Both vehicles went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Bobby Cole was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and was freed by the Keefeton Fire Department. Everyone was wearing seat belts, the report states
