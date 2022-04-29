Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that left four people dead and nine injured in Adair County, states an OHP report.
Larry Valentine, 61 of Caney Hill, Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries; the names of a 34-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, all of Westville, were not released. They also were pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 5:51 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts.
Injured were: Asa Valentine, age 25 of Lincoln, Arkansas, who was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri and admitted in critical condition; Chad Murray, 37, of Westville, who was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and released; a 14-year-old girl admitted to Washington Regional in fair condition, a 13-year-old girl admitted in critical condition to Little Rock, Arkansas, Children’s Hospital; a 7-year-old girl was admitted in critical condition to Springdale, Arkansas, Children’s Hospital; a 2-year-old boy admitted in fair condition to Springdale, Arkansas, Regional Medical Center; a 5-year-old girl was admitted in fair condition at Springdale, Arkansas, Regional Medical Center. A 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were treated and released. All of the children are from Westville.
The 34-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Ford 3500 van, and Murray and the children were has passengers. Larry Valentine was driving a 1991 Dodge Ram. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.
