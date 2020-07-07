Four Muskogee residents have been sentenced in federal court for tampering with a witness or conspiring to tamper with a witness, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Derrick Christopher Segue, 26, was sentenced to 65 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and Klawaun Lynell "OGG" Sutton, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to tamper with a witness.
Jasmine Dazha McCoy, 23, was sentenced to four years of probation, and Alison Rachel Morgan, 28, was sentenced to five years of probation for tampering with a witness.
Segue and Sutton were each found guilty by a federal jury following a trial in October. McCoy and Morgan were sentenced following their guilty pleas.
United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said he hopes the sentences will send a clear message.
“Attempting to subvert justice through the use of violence or threats against a witness is a crime against the witness and an attack on our justice system," Kuester said. "Those who carry out the violence, direct it, or participate in planning it are subject to prosecution. This prosecution and sentence should send a message to those who think they can avoid justice by tampering with a witness.”
During the trial of Sutton and Segue, evidence proved that while being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, Sutton and Segue conspired to intimidate and did intimidate a fellow inmate. They believed that inmate had provided information to the Muskogee Police Department, which had led to the issuance of a search warrant for another inmate’s home. The intimidation was intended to cause the person to withhold testimony.
The information filed against McCoy and Morgan alleged that on Jan. 31, 2019, they attempted to intimidate and persuade an inmate by providing confidential information identifying the inmate as a police informant with the intent to influence or prevent testimony.
McCoy was accused of using her position in the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office to obtain and pass on information from Morgan to an inmate who reportedly was being held in jail when the informant was beaten. McCoy knew Morgan might have access to the informant’s identity because of her employment and solicited the information.
Court Clerk Paula Sexton terminated Morgan’s employment immediately after learning of the allegations. Morgan reportedly worked at the office about four or five years.
The charges arose from a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muskogee Police Department. Additionally, many different agencies that are members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force (“HIDTA”) and the FBI Safe Trails Task Force played important roles in the investigation which was part of a large-scale drug conspiracy leading to the indictment of 11 defendants.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the sentencing hearings for each of the defendants. Sutton and Segue will remain in custody pending transportation to the federal facility where they will serve their non-parolable sentences. McCoy and Morgan will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
