Fourth Grade Rougher football team to hold fundraiser

Boosters for the Fourth Grade Rougher football team seek to raise money during a silent auction, raffle and vendor event Friday evening.
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Shadow Wood Mall, Fourth Street and Broadway.
Supporters are raising money for the team's pink gear for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as trophies, awards and prizes for their end-of-the-year banquet.
The event is in conjunction with the Fourth Street Market and Eatery.
Vendors can set up tables to promote and sell products, just donate an item for auction or monetary donation, so they can make a basket to represent them as a sponsor for the team.
Information: Tabatha Champlain (918) 851-0980, champlains.est2019@yahoo.com; Lynn Clinton (918) 681-0639, beeclectic2016@yahoo.com
