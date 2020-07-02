The following businesses and offices will be closed today in observance of Independence Day:
Muskogee City Hall and the Parks and Recreation office will be closed on Friday. All Parks and Recreation services, such as River Country Water Park, Butterfly Papilion, and Swim & Fitness, will operate as usual. Please note, the Swim and Fitness Center has new hours for Saturdays beginning in July — 8 a.m.-noon.
The VA Regional Office will be closed Friday.
The U.S. Federal District Court will be closed Friday.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Friday.
Muskogee County Transit will be closed and have no services running on Friday.
Muskogee Tag Office will be closed Friday.
Muskogee County Health Department will be closed on Friday.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will close Saturday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run as normal including Friday yard waste pickups.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Saturday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Saturday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
Muskogee Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Saturday.
