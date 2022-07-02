Fourth of July closings

The following businesses and offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day:
Federal, state and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Parks and Recreation office will be closed as will Spaulding Pool, River Country Water Park and the Muskogee Teen Center. The Swim and Fitness Center will be open from 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and the Papilion and Butterfly House will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The U.S. District Court will be closed.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable. Monday's residential and commercial routes will run Tuesday, with each day being picked up one day later until all collections have been made on Saturday. Normal service will resume July 11. There will be no yard waste pickup during this week.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed.
All banks and credit unions will be closed.
