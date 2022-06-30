Fourth of July closings

The following businesses and offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day:
Muskogee City Hall and the Parks and Recreation office will be closed Monday. Spaulding Pool and River Country Water Park will be closed Monday. The Swim and Fitness Center will be open from 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
The VA Regional Office will be closed Monday.
The U.S. Federal District Court will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
Muskogee County Transit will be closed and have no services running Monday.
Muskogee Tag Office will be closed Monday.
Muskogee County Health Department will be closed on Monday.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will close Monday.
City trash service will not operate on Monday. Monday's trash route will run on Tuesday, with each day being picked up one day later until all collections have been made on Saturday. Normal service will resume July 11.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Monday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
