Fraternal Order of Eagles to hold ham shoot

The Muskogee chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is giving people a chance to win a ham.
The organization is holding a ham shoot from 12-1 p.m. Saturday at 3230 S. 45th St. E. The proceeds help fund the FOE's holiday fundraisers.
"We do an angel tree and Christmas dinners for 10 families," said FOE Conductor Don Gullett.
All entrants get their chance, one shooter at a time.
"It's kind of like a turkey shoot," Gullett said. "We'll set up for five shooters, and it's $20 each. I provide the shotgun, I provide the shells — everybody shoots the same shotgun.
"That way, it's all kind of an even playing field. Whoever gets the closest pellet to the center of the target wins a ham."
Gullett, who's been at the FOE for two years, said the event was originally open to members only.
"I think they've been doing it for three years," he said. "So this year we decided to put it out and see if the public wants to come. And you can sign up to shoot as many times as you want."
Gullett said that COVID-19 has limited what the FOE can do when it comes to fundraising.
"The ham shoot is our main one right now," he said. "Usually, we do fundraisers every month for different charities. Right now, our state charity for our women's auxiliary is the Hydrants of Hope, which was created by a firefighter in Tulsa who had cancer — he set up this foundation for children with cancer.
"Everybody will donate through it and do different fundraisers."
If people don't want to participate but would still like to help, Gullett said donations will be accepted.
"They can come out to the Fraternal Order of Eagles which is on Chandler Street by the turnpike," Gullett said. "We've got a big semi-truck there. We're usually open from 4:30 p.m. to right now, 11 o'clock. So they can stop, come in and visit and see what we're about and make a donation there."
If you go
WHAT: Fraternal Order of Eagles Ham Shoot.
WHEN 12-1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: 3230 S. 45th St. E.
COST: $20 per person.
REGISTRATION: Begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
INFO: Don Gullett (918) 869-8421, Bill Sipes (918) 207-7238.
